Prof BS Murthy appointed new Director of IIT-H

By | Published: 7:41 pm 7:42 pm

Sangareddy: Prof BS Murthy has been appointed new Director of Indian Institute of Technology- Hyderbabad (IIT-H) at at Kandi in Sangareddy district. Murthy is the first Telugu man for the first time to head the institute since it was founded in 2008 .

Murthy, Head of the Department of Metallurgical Science and Materials Engineering was named for the post by the Union Minister of Human Resource Development. Prof UB Desai, the founder Director of Hyderabad campus, had demitted his office in July 2019 after working as the Director for nearly 11-years. Murthy, who worked at IIT-Mumbai and IIT-Kharagpur campuses, had won the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 2007 in the Engineering Science category. Prof Murthy, who was born and brought up in Vijayawada, was an alumnus of Indian Institute of Science- Bangalore. Senior faculty Prof Ch Subramanyam has been working as the acting director of IIT-H since July. According to sources, Prof Murthy is expected to take the charge as the second Director of the prestigious institute probably on Monday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter