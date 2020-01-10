Jangaon Prof gets Ph.D for research on reservation policy

By | Published: 12:49 am 12:51 am

Hyderabad: L Tirupathi, an assistant professor in Political Science at the ABV Government Degree & P.G College in Jangaon, was awarded a Ph.D by the Department of Political Science, Osmania University.

He was given the Ph.D for his thesis titled ‘Reservation Policy in Panchayati Raj: A case study of Karimnagar district’. Tirupathi did his Ph.D under the supervision of Prof. D Ravinder.

He said the findings of the study are useful in understanding the implementation of reservation policy in the context of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act.

