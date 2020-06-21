‘Prof Jayashankar inspired youth to join Telangana movement’

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Nalgonda: Several leaders paid tributes to Telangana ideologue late Prof Jayashankar and garlanded his statue near municipal park in Nalgonda on the occasion of his death anniversary on Sunday.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Nalgonda Municipal Chairman M Narsi Reddy and Telangana Jagruthi district convenor Bhongir Devender were among those who paid tributes to the ideologist.

Speaking on the occasion, Narender Reddy said that Prof Jayashankar strongly believed that development of Telangana State would be possible only through Statehood. His contribution for the Statehood movement cannot be forgotten, he said. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was following in his footsteps after the formation of Telangana State, he said, adding that his speeches inspired huge number of youth to join the agitation. Prof Jayashankar strove hard to create awareness among the people of Telangana about the injustice meted out to them in united Andhra Pradesh regime till his last breath.

