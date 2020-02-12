Prof Kasim faints in court hall in Warangal

By | Published: 12:58 am

Warangal Urban: Virasam leader and Associate Professor of Telugu, Osmania University (OU) Chintakindhi Kasim fainted in a Warangal court hall on Tuesday. Professor Kasim was produced on Prisoner’s Transfer (PT) warrant in 3rd additional munsiff magistrate court and Maoists special cases trail court.

Following this, he was immediately shifted to the MGM hospital and after diagnosis at the out-patient ward, was shifted to Warangal central prison. The case posted to February 25.

It may be recalled here that Kasim was arrested on Jan 18 this year by the police for his alleged links with the banned CPI (Maoists).

