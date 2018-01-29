Prof Mohanty to deliver lecture

By | Published: 12:24 am 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: Indira Gandhi National Center for Arts (IGNCA) has invited Prof. Sachidananda Mohanty of Department of English, University of Hyderabad, currently Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Orissa to deliver the prestigious Suniti Kumar Chatterji Memorial Lecture on January 30 at New Delhi.

The lecturer is organized every alternate year by the IGNCA. So far, eight memorial lectures have been delivered by the following distinguished academics: S. K. Verma, Debi Prasanna Pattanayak, S. R. Banerjee, Vidya Niwas Mishra, Uday Narayan Singh, Indra Nath Chaudhury, C. Rajendran and Probal Dasgupta.

Prof. Mohanty’s books have been published by the Oxford University Press, Sage Publication, Routledge and Orient Longman. He is the winner of several national and international awards and has 29 books to his credit.