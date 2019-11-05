Prof PH Mohammad elected president of MANUUTA

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Prof PH Mohammad has been elected as president of Maulana Azad National Urdu University Teachers Association (MANUUTA) and Prof Md Shahid Raza as the vice-president.

According to Prof Badiuddin Ahmed, chairman, MANUUTA Election Committee, all the office bearers were elected unopposed in the elections held recently.

Dr Bonthu Kotaiah was elected general secretary, Dr Ira Khan, joint secretary (organising), Abu Osama, joint secretary (publicity) and Dr Ahmed Raza as the treasurer. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Saiyid Hamid Library Auditorium and Prof Badiuddin Ahmed administered the oath to all office bearers and certificates were distributed.

