Prof Siddiqui new registrar of MANUU

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Teacher education expert Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, has recently taken charge of Registrar in-charge of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) from Prof SM Rehmatullah.

Prof Siddiqui is also the Dean of the School of Education (MANUU). He has served as principal at the University’s Colleges of Teacher Education at Bhopal and Darbhanga (Bihar) and also rendered services as Head of the Department of Education & Training and Controller Examinations in-charge.

