Prof T Vijay Kumar is dean, Faculty of Arts, OU

Hyderabad: Prof T Vijay Kumar, head, Department of English, Osmania University (OU), has been appointed as Dean, Faculty of Arts, OU.

A well-known scholar in the field of post-colonial studies and an award-winning translator, Prof Kumar is also a director of the annual Hyderabad Literary Festival and one of the founder editors of Muse India: the Literary e-Journal.

His nearly 35 years of teaching experience includes stints at the University of Utah and Kansas State University in the USA.

Prof Kumar has been an invited speaker and a visiting scholar at more than 12 international universities, including Oxford University, University of London, Brown University, Georgetown University and the National University of Ireland. His publications include critical studies — English and other international languages in India, ‘Globalisation: Australian-Asian Perspectives’, and ‘Focus India: Postcolonial Narratives of the Nation’ and translations from Telugu — Volga’s ‘The Liberation of Sita (Vimukta)’ and Gurajada Venkata Appa Rao’s ‘Kanyasulkam’.

