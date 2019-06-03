Programme for women faculty begins at NIT-Warangal

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Warangal: The inaugural function of Faculty Development Programme (FDP) organised exclusively for women faculty working in Universities and Colleges of Higher Education on ‘Student Centered Teaching Methods and Strategies in Higher Education’ (SCTMSHE-2019) began on Monday at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal.

The programme is being organised by Teaching Learning Centre under the Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission for Teachers and Teaching and will be held till June 8, 2019.

Addressing the faculty members, NIT, Director, NV Ramana Rao spoke about the issues, concerns, and challenges plaguing technical education. He said one of the imperatives to teaching was meticulous planning and preparation before delivering a lecture. He said teachers should be passionate about their profession.

B Sheshu Kumari, Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana, in her address said such programmes provide an opportunity to the teachers from various disciplines to make their teaching creative and interesting.

She said changing paradigm of higher education from teacher-centered instruction to technology-based learning had redefined the role of a teacher from a mere provider of information to a facilitator and material designer of learning. She commended the noble initiative undertaken by TLC in organising this programme. She said learning outcomes could also be improved incredibly by exposing newly recruited faculty to various pedagogical inputs.

Around 95 faculty members from engineering, humanities and social sciences disciplines working for engineering, degree, management, and education colleges and universities from various parts of India are attending the programme.