Programme on ‘Pulmonary Rehab’ held at Yashoda

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: A Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on ‘Pulmonary Rehabilitation’ was organised by the Department of Physiotherapy, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, recently.

The objective of the programme was to spread awareness on the role that pulmonary rehabilitation has in improving the physical health of people at risk of pulmonary diseases.

The CME programme featured talks on medicines, management of weight, hypertension and diabetes, and cessation of smoking among patients suffering from pulmonary issues. Senior pulmonologists highlighted the importance of physical activity and exercise that goes a long way in managing such ailments.

Over 150 physiotherapists from different parts of the country participated in the programme, which featured technical sessions by senior pulmonologists, including Dr Y Gopikrishna, Dr Gangadhar Reddy.

Director, Yashoda Hospitals, Dr G Pavan Kumar, Pulmonology unit head, Dr D Surender Rao, Chief (medical services), Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, Dr Vishnu Reddy, vice-president (medical services) Dr Lalitha Reddy, chief physiotherapist, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, Dr Naga Sumanth, Dean of Manipal College of Health Professionals (MCHP) Dr G Arun Maiya were present.