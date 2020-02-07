Programme to focus on female engineers

By | Published: 9:56 pm

TalentSprint announced the expansion of its Women Engineers (WE) programme, with enhanced support from Google. Building on the strong industry acceptance of the first cohort, the second cohort will select, train, and enable 120 talented women engineering students to become world-class software engineers. The programme is open to first year women engineering students across India.

The WE programme addresses gender imbalance by grooming talented young women engineering students to advance and contribute to the field. It places special focus on mentoring gifted women engineers from underprivileged and disadvantaged backgrounds.

The first cohort of 100 WE students, shortlisted and selected from a pool of 7,200 applicants, began their intensive training and mentoring sessions in June 2019, and received a very encouraging response from the tech industry.

Before the completion of the programme, WE students received 104 internships and full-time offers from 54 companies, at compensation levels 86 per cent above the market average. This year’s WE format has been expanded to include coding bootcamps, online classes, full scholarships, stipends, mentoring by Google engineers, hackathons, and projects over the next two years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter