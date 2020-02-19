Progressive resistance to prevent spinal disorders

By | Mohd Abdul Latheef | Published: 12:06 am 8:02 pm

The necessities like air, water and food are obvious to most people, hence followed by relatively few controversies on these subjects. But, it is still not generally recognised that at least two additional requirements of life exist — gravity and exercise.

Gravity is well-recognised even if perhaps not well-understood! Lack of gravity as it is experienced in the weight-free environment of outer space, outrightly produces loss of bone and muscle mass as experienced and recorded by astronauts.

A total lack of exercise produces similar results with soft tissue, tendons, ligaments and muscles. Soft tissue degeneration or atrophy occurs rapidly if exercise is not provided and will recover slowly even after exercise is resumed.

Make no mistake in understanding the fact that exercise is provided only when there is movement produced by, or resisted by, the force of muscular contraction. And without the force of muscular contraction and resistance opposing that force, there is no exercise. Exercise appropriately performed should never produce an injury of any kind. It will, instead, go a long way in the direction of preventing injuries, but improperly performed exercise can produce very serious injuries.

Exercise with resistance was in widespread use more than 2,000 years ago, about 400 years BC. Clear proof of this statement exists in a statute called Farnese Hercules, which was sculpted about 400BC as recorded by history.

No contrary opinion is even worthy of consideration in this regard as it flies futile in the face of facts. Reflect these facts on today’s urban generation with the many facets of spinal derangement vis-a-vis cervical segments, thoracic and lumbar segments resulting in infinite degenerative issues.

Many parallels have been drawn between spine and the mast of a ship, spine and a bridge (Truss), etc. Yet, understanding the overall function of the human spine has proven to be difficult and frustrating. Hence, it becomes important to view the spine as an integrated functioning unit .

The spine has three fundamental biomechanical functions:

(a) It must first protect the spinal cord, yet allow for neurological impulses

(b) It must provide for a stable posture withstanding shocks and bear transfer of weights from the resultant bending movements of the head and trunk to the pelvis

(c) It must allow for sufficient physiological motions between the body parts.

Gravitational force is a constant stressor on the somatic system (peripheral nervous system associated with the voluntary control of body movements). The effects of gravity can be seen in people leading a sedentary lifestyle resulting in spinal disorders as seen in people working seated for long hours.

The static alignment of body mass with respect to gravity is constantly adjusted by dynamic neuromuscular coordination as the individual changes position. Keeping in view the above facts, it is good to adapt ourselves to the most result-oriented form of exercise countering the ill-effects, degenerating the most significant part of the human anatomy — the spine, with gravity countering exercise — progressive resistance training.

(Author is a Fitness Expert)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter