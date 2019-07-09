Prohibition officials to crack on drug suppliers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:08 pm 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department is tightening the noose on ganja sellers in the older parts of the city following inputs on sale of the contraband.

In the recent past, the department has registered three cases and caught nine persons from various areas of the old city falling under the Charminar Excise Station. The sleuths seized around seven kilogram of ganja from them.

Charminar Excise Inspector Mohammed Sadiq Ali said they were concentrating on auto-rickshaw stands, graveyards and other spots where there was a possibility of ganja being sold. “On information, we are conducting raids and also keeping route watch to prevent sale of the contraband,” he said.

Last year, the officials booked seven cases and arrested 11 persons, apart from seizing 16.45 kilogram of the contraband. The officials said they would shortly be taking Anti-Drug Awareness campaigns in educational institutions in the old city. They asked the public to share information about any sale of drugs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter