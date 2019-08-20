Project Level Quality Circle Convention begins at NTPC-Ramagundam

By | Published: 12:32 am

Peddapalli: A two-day 20th Project Level Quality Circle Convention-2019 began at NTPC-Ramagundam on Tuesday. A total of 17 teams registered for the convention.

Inaugurating the convention, Executive Director, NTPC, Dr PP Kulkarni said learning, communication and teamwork were key to success which the quality circles promote.

The jury, including former General Manager (O&M), NTPC, UK Dasgupta, member, QCFI, Hanumantha Rao, and AGM, NTPC, Sreekumar N will evaluate presentations.

On the opening day, four teams presented their case study. The remaining teams will give a presentation on Wednesday. Organised by the BE Department, the opening session was attended by CGM (O&M) Mathew Varghese, GM (TS) PK Laad, GM (Operation) BC Polai, GM Soumender Das, senior officials from NTPC and office bearers of union and associations.



