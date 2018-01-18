Project Tiger: Residents of two villages to be rehabilitated

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary S P Singh on Wednesday directed the Forest Department officials to provide best possible rehabilitation package for the locals while shifting two villages out of Kawal Tiger Reserve in Mancherial district as part of Project Tiger.

At a meeting of the State Monitoring Committee on Voluntary Relocation from Tiger Reserves held here on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary formally approved Rs 14.20 crore worth of rehabilitation proposals for smooth relocation of the two villages, Maisampet and Rampur.

The rehabilitation proposals were examined by Singh, who later made it clear that the Forest Department officials must ensure that the relocated families receive all welfare schemes of the State government.

The officials in the meeting said that all the guidelines laid out by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) were followed while chalking out rehabilitation plans for the local villagers.

As part of the NTC guidelines, the Forest officials had proposed a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families for shifting. In case the families were willing to be relocated, then the Forest officials would utilise Rs 10 lakh to relocate them to an appropriate location.

Inspector General P S Somasekhar, who was present in the meeting, said the State and Centre would equally share the costs incurred to rehabilitate the families in the two villagers.

The Chief Secretary also enquired about the numbers of tigers in Kawal and Amrabad Reserve Forest areas and urged officials to create ideal conditions so that tigers coming from Maharashtra stay back in Kawal forest.

Principal Secretary Forest Department, Rajat Kumar; Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Vikas Raj; Commissioner, Tribal Welfare, Christina Chongthu; and officials from the Forest Department were present.