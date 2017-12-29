Project Z: A wild science fiction

By | Published: 11:29 am 3:44 pm

Director CV Kumar (remember Pizza) makes a frantic if abortive attempt to bridge Hitchcock- Asimov connect. Obviously, an Agatha Christie Stephen Hawking combo is too hot for Tollywood even if got from a neighbouring state. It is South enough to fumble and mess up an opportunity and let go of a good opportunity to deal with a Whodunit with scientific imagination as a background.

Film starts with two ghastly murders of a business man and a film actress killed by their respective personal staff. While the former is killed by his gym trainer the latter falls victim to her make up man. Mr. Smart Elect (Sandeep Kishen) is out to solve the two bizarre cases.

There are striking similarities but in those cases the prime suspect is dead. Mr. Smart Elect also requires some psychiatric attention. Playing tough is Dr. Barbie Doll (Lavanya Tripathi). Only Barbie Doll knows that Smart Elect fell in the well many decades ago and is ever waking from night mares like Vijay in Zanjeer. Kumar is not however impressed with Prakash Mehra. He is out to narrate a sci-fi whodunit. We have inspirational speaker Rudra (Daniel Balaji). The needle of suspicion just doesn’t point to him but nearly pierces through him. With the two killers dead namely, the trainer and the makeup man, Smart Elect is not just clueless but is also gaping at the motivational speaker and the boring speeches. Having streamed his thriller part Kumar takes a break. As you return with your soft drink and your crunchies you join the distinguished film maker to disturb the slumber of the odd guy who is at the movies to take some rest.

Enter Science. Our Motivational Speaker is out with some experiment in a Krish like laboratory talking of mapping the mind and turning digital to analog and injecting into a person and thus keep the murderous intent alive. Now even as you think you are into some class on neurotics, some Physics, some neurology blood is spilling in the back yard. The whole gang is working on Project Z- which is about digitalising human memory cells and keeping people eternally live (yawn!!)

Enter another victim cum aggressor who is not only required to be saved but also to be worried about. So, we have Heavy Weight army officer (Jackie Shroff) who joins the Ham party in delight. He flies down the flight and brings a large dose of violence to add to the menu. You begin to wonder what the film certification board is up to, permitting this kind of violence for universal viewing. Little wonder that we have an entire new generation of youngsters giving the forensic experts and the psychiatrists alongside the sociologists running for cover and social solutions. The film takes violence to a needless level from the word go.

The cast particularly Sundeep Kishan Bhagawati Perumal and Jayaprakash try their best to salvage this effort. The others either are dazed or are hamming their way. This Project Z bites just too much and ends up cud chewing more than appetising the viewer. If letting your imagination go wild is science fiction, we have one on hand.