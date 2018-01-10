‘Projects being tweaked to make farming profitable’

By | Published: 1:38 am

Nalgonda: Power and SC Development Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is redesigning projects to turn agriculture profitable.

Speaking after laying the foundation of four-lane BT road in Suryapet, Reddy said nearly 55 per cent of the total population was making a living from agriculture. Saying irrigation is key for agriculture, he said Rao is working towards the completion of projects, apart from coming up with new ones to ensure irrigation facility. “Unfortunately, Congress leaders are trying to create hurdles in the irrigation projects at the cost of farmers’ interests”, he said.

Reminding that earlier Congress designed projects at areas without a water source, the Minister charged the party’s leaders with making a “hue and cry” on redesigning of projects. He also alleged that the earlier governments neglected the agriculture sector, plunging farmers into crisis.

Pointing out that majority area of cultivation in Telangana was under boreand open wells, Reddy said the acts of earlier Congress governments led to the depletion of groundwater level, thereby severely impacting agriculture.