Projects receive inflows, tanks and village ponds overflowing in Karimnagar

By | Published: 6:01 pm

Karimnagar: Moderate to light rainfall was recorded in erstwhile Karimngar district during the last 24 hours. While irrigation projects are receiving inflows, tanks, rivulets, ponds and other water bodies are overflowing due to incessant rainfall.

An average of 3 cm drizzling was reported in Karimnagar district followed by Jagitial 2.91 cm, Rajanna-Sircilla 2.69 and Peddapalli 2.5 cm.

The highest of 45.3 mm rainfall was reported in Jagitial district headquarters while Kalval experienced 42.0 mm, Pegadapalli 41.0, Mallial 39.8, Raikal 35.5, Gollapalli 34.5, Sarangapur 33.8, and Gullakota 32.3 mm.

In Peddapalli, 44.3 cm rain was recorded in Julapalli followed by Mutharam 36.8, Srirampur 32.5, Eligaid 32.0, Dharmaram and Kunaram 31.8 and Rangampalli and Suglampalli 31.3 mm.

While Bornapalli and Arnokonda in Karimnagar district recorded 40.3 mm rainfall, Indurthy reported 38 cm followed by Kothagattu 36.3, Nustulapur and Chigurumamidi 35.8, Burugupalli 32.0 and Jammikunta and Tadikal 31.0 cm.

In Rajanna-Sircilla, 36.8 cm rainfall was recorded in Sircilla town while Manala received 36.0 cm, Nizambad 35.5 and Nampalli 32.2 cm.

