Prolong your age by including fitness in your daily regimen

By | Mohd Abdul Latheef | Published: 6:28 pm

Of the many whom I have trained, I take great pride in declaring that I found real joy in training the ones who had lost hopes of ever reviving back their much cherished vitality and youth. To the many more on whom the doors of opportunity and a second chance to be their fittest, have shut down, or, as they assume to be so, I would like to quote Napoleon Hill who said, “Who said it could not be done? And what great victories has he to his credit which qualify him to judge others accurately?”Be honest, devoid of others opinions about you. Reason out honestly, why do you want to weight train? Be explicit, spell it out boldly and live it.

The most important fact in this regard is one’s body posture, perhaps the most underestimated aspect of conditioning. Every one before beginning to train should examine himself/herself in front of a mirror. The feet should be evenly balanced.

The ankles should be even, without the knees being too close or too far apart. Bilateral portions of the body should be on an even keel with each other such as the hips, ears and eyes. The shoulders should be thicker than the chest and the chest much thicker than the mid-section.

The entire body primarily works on the principle of balance similar to any architectural splendour, hence its efficiency is directly proportional. An illustration in this regard would suffice it all if the person’s abdomen muscles are weak the muscles of the back tighten themselves compensatory.

This results in postural changes creating a sway back or backward weight bearing-lean.Similarly if the abdominal muscles are tight and the trunk compensates by leaning forward, the back muscles become weak and the posture assumes a forward lean, the shoulders droop, the neck and head stick out and multiple symptoms result.

Weight training then becomes the only hope and a result oriented one at that, a training device to correct these structural imbalances. Experience, wisdom and research on human dynamics have proven that improper muscular balance that has accrued due to lifestyle habits amongst the agonist/ antagonistic muscles; through properly guided programs of resistance training can be revived completely.

By applying different exercising programs an imbalanced muscle groups can be reinstated to their proper dynamics and the resultant efficiency greatly magnified. Not only does it improve an aspiring sportsman’s performance but it holds true equally for a person interested in good health.

Misdirected enthusiasm is at the root cause of so many fitness pursuits. What a shame so few learn this lesson. Of those who learn this lesson, they often take so long to learn that they lose many of their most productive years.

