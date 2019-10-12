Prominent educationist Ayodhya Rama Rao passes away in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:10 am

Karimnagar: Prominent educationist and chairman of Vaniniketan Educational Institutions Chiti Ayodhya Rama Rao passed away on Friday morning at his Mukarrampura residence after protracted illness. He was 84.

He is survived by wife and three daughters. He is the brother of veteran Congress leader M Satyanarayana Rao. The final rites will be held at Earukulla Vagu on Sunday morning.

Prominent leaders including senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidhyasagar Rao, Telangana State Planning Commissioner Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar and others visited the residence of Rama Rao and paid tributes.

Rama Rao was born to Hanumantha Rao and Yashodha in Vedira of Ramadugu mandal on July 21, 1937. After completing post- graduation from Osmania University in 1961, he got a job as an accountant in the State Assembly.

With a view to develop education in Karimnagar, he left the job and established Vaniniketan School in 1968, which was the first private school in Karimnagar after Hyderabad and Warangal.

Vaniniketan, which was started with a meagre strength of 45 students, is now continuing with strength of 400 students. Ministers T Harish Rao (Financial), Gangula Kamalakar (BC welfare), former deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy, MLC Bhanuprasad Rao, ex MLC T Santhosh Kumar, High Court judge Naveen Rao and other prominent personalities studied in Vaniniketan.

