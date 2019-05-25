Promising houses, NGO dupes poor of Rs 8 crore in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team, along with the Alair police, arrested K Krishnamma, chairman and managing director of the Malyavi Karunodaya Society, and her associates on charges of cheating people to the tune of Rs 8.1 crore after promising them houses.

The NGO claims to work for elderly people and physically challenged. The police recovered Rs 12.2 lakh, gadgets, documents and other material from them.

The arrested persons, apart from Krishnamma, are K Ramesh, general secretary, K Venkata Narayana, vice-president and K Mahendranath Tagore. Two persons K Raji Reddy and J Saicharan are absconding.

The cheating came to light after one V Vijaya, a labourer from Alair, lodged a complaint with the police stating that representatives from the society duped them by promising to construct double-bedroom houses for the poor and underprivileged.

“Believing them, many people paid money in regular instalments as their investment towards the society and also obtained receipts. However, even after six months from the date of the payment, they did not start the construction work and cheated people,” the police said.

According to the police, Krishnamma set up the society and was the CMD of the society while her family members were the members. They plotted to loot people and appointed locals as coordinators to each mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir, Jangaon and Suryapet districts. Last September, Krishnamma, along with her associates, went to villages in Bhongir and collected about Rs 8.1 crore from 2,700 persons.

“They collected the total amount in the form of cash and did not maintain a cash register or any proper record,” the police said.

After collecting the money, they began construction activity in some villages of Alair and Rajapeta mandals. They clicked some pictures and shot videos of the houses and showed them to the investors to gain their confidence.

