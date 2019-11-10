A promising writer

By | Published: 12:42 am 10:26 pm

Book name: Noone Sukka

Author: Kottam Ramakrishna Reddy

Publisher: Visalandra Publications

Number Of Pages: 143

Price: Rs.120

Language: Telugu

In his foreword to this collection of short stories by K. Ramakrishna Reddy, A Laxmipathi, writer, and critic, sums it up in one sentence the very spirit of this book when he says that for this promising writer “Telangana rural life is his literary playground—-.” The title story,”Noone Sukka”(A Drop of Oil) is the third one among the 18 stories written at different times and published in different Telugu Newspapers and Magazines. In this story two main characters narrate the story in a ‘Flash-back method, holding the attention of the reader. ‘Again the writer uses ‘A Drop of oil’ (may also stand for some ghee) both literally and figuratively to hide the real and endearing intentions of the grandmother and her only grandson in the story.

“Aadham Venaka”(Behind the Mirror) is the first story in the anthology which brings out the pure and pristine beauty of love between a village couple.Here also the writer uses the photo of a movie hero as a catalyst to bring out the real bonding between them.

“3456 GB” is a futuristic and prophetic story as the title stands for a year in the future.Here a character goes through some notations in a history book which foretell about a series of World Wars in the future for food, for water and also talk about greenhouse effect, global warming and artificial incubation, fragmentation of the earth and bio-genetic breakthroughs. It has a tinge of sarcasm.

In the story,”Balli Pashuvu”(A Sacrificial Animal), an aged bull tells us how his master ignores and ill-treats him before selling him away to an abattoir. The bull feels that his position is akin to that of a new daughter-in-law in the house of her callous and greedy in-laws.

“Ontari-ekantam”(Single-solitude), written in plain Telugu, is a story which grips your heart out and out. This has an “O.Henry’s” ending which is as beautiful as the title. You feel the solitude for yourself as the narrator finds himself through a wringer when he undergoes his ordeal often, half willingly and half unwillingly, as penance.

If you live for you alone, you live alone, if you live for others, you live with others.”Barkat”, (Blessing) like many other stories, has a rural background in which a grandfather tells the younger generations that life means,” One for all and all for one”.Giving and sharing is the law of nature and is like a blessing both for the giver and the receiver.

Your journey through this anthology comes to an end with the last story titled, “Yaatra”(A Journey).This is a romantic story in which a man and his woman make love in nearby woods drenched in the moonlight. What strikes you sweetly is the way the couple move through the woods, sometimes the woman piggybacking on him, wading through water and making love on a beautiful, scented clearing in the jungle, under a red-faced moon! The story unmistakably bears a Keatsian poetic touch.

Ramakrishna Reddy has undoubtedly a keen eye for detail and his experiments with the genre showcase the talent of this promising writer. As a son of the soil, the writer has proved his prowess in using the Telangana Telugu slang and in painting beautiful pictures of its rural life and locale. However a glossary of the slang and some footnotes may be added in the next edition to reach out to readers outside Telangana.

Reviewed by M Somasekhar Prasad Retd. HOD, Department of English

