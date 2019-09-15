‘Promote community media to give voice to voiceless’

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: Prof Vinod Pavarala, chair holder for the UNESCO Chair for Community Media, University of Hyderabad (UoH), underlined the need for promoting community media being run by grassroot level activists and enthusiasts to address the problems faced by common people.

Addressing students and PR professionals on the occasion 12th Public Relations Education Day organised by Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Hyderabad chapter here, Prof Pavarala said community media is the third media sector after public and commercial radios that give voice to the voiceless in the purest form.

According to Prof Vinod, 250 community radios were presently operating in the country. “In fact, we need 3,000 to 4,000 stations which are owned, managed, operated and produced by ordinary people with local content. These stations will reflect the aspirations of the needy at ground level,” he said.

Dr K Raja Ram, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication and Journalism at Telangana University, was presented with ‘Best Public Relations Teacher’ award while T Sujatha, a teacher at Andhra Mahila Sabha, received the ‘Best PR Councellor’ award on the occasion.

PR voice editor Dr CV Naraisimha Reddy, PRSI Hyderabad chapter president Dr Venu Gopal Reddy and PRSI Hyderabad secretary Mohan Rao also spoke in the event.

