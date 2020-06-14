Promote crop clusters to fight post-corona economic situation: Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday urged the NITI Aayog to coordinate with the Union Ministry of Commerce for speedy approvals and sanction of funds to establish seven horticulture clusters covering mango, turmeric and chilli crops in Telangana State. He said the establishment of these clusters will help the State capitalise on emerging export opportunities for these crops to fight post COVID-19 economic situation in the country.

In a letter to NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant, Vinod Kumar said Telangana State produces some of the finest varieties of turmeric, chillies and mangoes in the country. He said the Horticulture department along with Spice Board and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) prepared an annual action plan for exporting mango, chilli and turmeric.

Vinod Kumar said it was proposed to establish mango clusters covering Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Warangal; turmeric clusters in Karimnagar and Nizamabad; and chillies clusters in Warangal and Khammam. The proposal was submitted to the Union Ministry of Commernce and Industry to fill gaps in value chain and promote value addition industry among other initiatives with an estimated expenditure of Rs 226.17 crore.

Stating that the proposals were pending with the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Planning Board vice-chairman urged the NITI Aayog to intervene and co-ordinate with the Ministry and expedite the approvals. He poiinted out that implementing export oriented unit clusters will be a great strategic step towards achiving ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharath’ and fight the post COVID-19 economic situation in the country, besides extending support to farmers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .