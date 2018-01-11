TS Chief Secretary wants Medaram Jatara promoted on social media

By | Published: 6:42 pm 6:45 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary SP Singh asked all the department officials to widely utilise social media to promote Medaram jatara. He held a review meeting at Secretariat here on Thursday and asked all department officials to involve in making arrangements. “Arrangements should be similar to Kumbamela,” he said.

“Use social media platforms to promote the tribal festival. Publicity should be made in such a way that it should attract more international pilgrims for the biannual tribal festival,” the Chief Secretary said and added that a special cell would be set up at the venue. Singh directed officials to send special invitations to Tribal and Culture Ministers of all States, Member of Parliaments, Cultural department secretaries and other prominent personalities. “Protocol arrangements should be made for important chief guests,” the CS said. He also enquired about sanitation, electricity, medical and health, traffic control, transport arrangements and drinking water arrangements for the jatara.

Later he released special brochure prepared by the Tourism department on Madaram jatara.

Helicopter services

For the first time, the State government is arranging helicopter services to the prestigious biannual Madaram jatara. During the review meeting, Chief Secretary SP Singh directed the department officials to make wide publicity about the helicopter services.

Special officer

CCLA Director and former Warangal Collector Vakati Karuna has been appointed as special officer for Madaram Jatara. Chief Secretary on Thursday issued orders in this regard.