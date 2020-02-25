By | Published: 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: Ten individuals were honoured with Art for Peace Awards 2020 by Dame Dr Munni Irone, Hollywood celebrity coach and author and founder of Art 4 Peace Award. The Art 4 Peace is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting world peace and love through arts and artists from around the world.Dr Munni Irone presented the awards at an event attended by diplomats from several countries as well as intellectuals and artists from different fields.

The awardees list included Ravindra Prasad Patnaik, Best Indian music composer, NSL Praveena, Best classical dancer, Kiran Kumar Kanna, Best humanitarian award, Ravi Kumar Penumaka, Best humanitarian award, Swapna, Best anchor, Saranala Malathi Rani, Best humanitarian award, Kanaka Herath, Best humanitarian award, Dr Deshapriya Wijetunge, best service to the youth parliament in Sri Lanka, Yahaya Abubakar, Lifetime Achievement Award 2020 and Gaur Gopal Das, most influential global speaker leader.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter