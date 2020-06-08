Promotion of SSC students: TRSMA thanks CM KCR

By | Published: 7:16 pm 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) has welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to promote all Class X students of the 2019 – 2020 batch.

TRSMA office bearer Y Shekhar Rao also thanked Education Minister P Sabita Indira Reddy and Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran for making this possible.

“Parents and 5.34 lakh students are now relieved for promoting them without the exams,” he said.

“In coming days, we will make efforts to bring laurels to Telangana. Students will be thankful to the Chief Minister for his timely decision,” Rao added, thanking the Chief Minister on the behalf of students, parents and teachers.

