Nalgonda SP calls for better investigation and cooperation of PP’s

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath on Saturday said that proper investigation of the cases will lead to higher conviction rate, instilling confidence among public on the department.

Speaking at a meeting of Public Prosecutors and Police officials, held in District Police Office, the SP said that proper investigation of the cases would ensure culprits get punishment. It will help us to gain the faith of people and improve the image of the police in society. He has also sought the cooperation of public prosecutors for speedy trial.

Stating that police department was striving to ensure justice to the victims in the cases as early as possible, he said that Public Prosecutors should extended necessary help to the police in this regard.

Public Prosecutors Akhila Priya, Srivani and Narender Rao, Deputy Superintendents of Police Gujja Ramesh and Ganaram, and other police officials attended the meeting.