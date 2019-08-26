Property offender arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: A property offender allegedly involved in three cases of mobile phone snatching was caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (South) on Monday. The police seized three mobile phones and a motorbike from him. Mohd Mohsin (19), a fruit vendor from Azampura had snatched mobile phones from three pedestrians within one hour on Saturday in Malakpet, Chaderghat and Afzalgunj.

“Mohsin snatched the mobile phones from pedestrians including a B Tech student for some quick money,” said S Chaitanya Kumar, Additional DCP (Task Force). Mohsin and the recovered property were handed over to Malakpet police for further action.