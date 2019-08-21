Property offender caught in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) along with the Bowenpally police caught a phone snatcher who allegedly involved in three cases. The police seized one dagger, four mobile phones, a car and two motorcycles from the offender.

Police said Mohd Faisal, 25, an auto driver from Hassan Nagar in Rajendra Nagar, involved in three cases of snatching at Bowenpally, Malakpet and Kukatpally areas. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed him from Bowenpally and was handed over to the Bowenpally police for further action.

