Property offender held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: A property offender who was allegedly involved in four cases in various parts of the State was arrested by the crime team of the SR Nagar police station on Wednesday. The police recovered 38 tolas of gold ornaments from him.

Y Ajay Kumar, Detective Inspector, SR Nagar, said Tanneru Venkateshwarlu (32), a car driver was involved in four cases in Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Warangal. He was detained under the PD Act in 2016 but did not reform.

“The suspect broke into houses by opening door locks and decamped with property,” said the Inspector. He was produced in court and remanded.

