Property offender murdered in Hyderabad old city

By | Published: 12:02 pm

Hyderabad: A property offender was murdered at Chaderghat due to previous enmity late on Saturday night.

The victim Sajid, a resident of Chaderghat who was previously involved in several property offences, was sitting along with his associates at the railway tracks near Azam function hall when few persons approached him to resolve a dispute between them. Soon the two groups clashed during which Sajid was attacked with surgical blades, the police said.

The man sustained bleeding wounds in the incident and was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

The Chaderghat police registered a case and are investigating. The police formed special teams to nab the assailants who are also suspected to be property offenders.