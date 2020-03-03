Property offenders held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: A three member gang of pocket pickers were arrested by the Nampally police on Monday. The police recovered 10 mobile phones worth Rs. 1.68 lakh at their instance. Acting on a tip off, the police caught Amuri Venkatesh (31), Pandaga Ravinder Reddy (40) and Amuri Nagaraju (36) all residents of Karmanghat. The suspects were involved in five cases in Nampally, Osmania University, Chaderghat and Ramachandrapuram police station.

“The offenders moved around in crowded TSRTC buses and flicked away mobile phones from the pockets of the passengers. Later, they disposed the property to some persons or retained it with them to sell it off later,” said M S V Kishore, Additional Inspector, Nampally police station.

They were arrested on Monday at metro bus stop gate at Nampally. They were produced before court and remanded.

