Property tax collection lagging behind in GWMC

By | Published: 12:44 am

Warangal Urban: Despite several measures to increase property tax collection, officials of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation have collected only 72 per cent of the property tax. While the target was Rs 62 crore, only Rs 45 crore have been collected so far.

According to the tax wing officials, the total assesses in the city are 1,81,740. In order to increase tax collections, several special teams have been pressed into action to achieve at least 85 per cent of the property tax revenue. They are also taking the help of the police to avoid any untoward incidents during the collection as several property owners are threatening officials.

“A total of 22 policemen have been allotted to us by the Police Commissioner,” said P Shanthi Kumar, GWMC Taxation Officer. As many as 22 vehicles were allotted for the staff of the tax wing to visit different areas under their respective jurisdictions to collect tax.

“The assesses must pay arrears as well as penalty, if they fail to pay tax in the stipulated time,” he added. Kumar, however, said they would achieve a target of 95 per cent.

According to official sources, there are also some public institutions/government offices which have failed to pay taxes. Indian Railways is the biggest defaulter of property tax. “Every year, we have to enter into some sort of quarrel with the officials of the railways as they come up with different excuses and try to evade tax,” said a senior official.

Coming to private assesses, Jaya Hospitals, is one of the major assesses that has failed to clear the dues so far. Meanwhile, three senior officials in addition to Taxation Officer Kumar, have been asked to monitor the property tax collection on a regular basis to achieve the target.