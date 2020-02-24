Property tax grievances: 55 complaints addressed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Property Tax grievances redressal programmes are coming handy for citizens as 55 complaints were addressed during the programmes held on last two Sundays.

The programme was organised at all circle offices in GHMC limits on Sunday from 9.30 am to 1 pm. In all, 435 applications were filed and of these, officials said 55 were disposed and the rest were pending for scrutiny and physical verification.

These special programmes will be conducted every Sunday till March 29. During these programmes, all grievances pertaining to re-examination of petitions, legal issues and other tax related complaints will be addressed, said GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .