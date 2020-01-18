Proposal for Ramagundam medical college sent to Centre: Etela

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Peddapalli: Health Minister, Etela Rajender promised to establish a medical college in Ramagundam area if the Centre granted permission for the same. The Minister, who was campaigning in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation and Sultanabad, Peddapalli, and Manthani Municipalities on Saturday, said the proposals for setting up seven medical colleges in the State including in Ramagundam area were already send to the Centre.

People from the coal belt area have been forced to go to Warangal or Hyderabad for medical services due to lack of proper facilities. To provide corporate medical facilities, they have begun construction of a hospital with Rs 6.5 crore. It will be completed in the next six months period, said the Minister. To develop coal belt area into a beautiful town, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was sanctioning Rs 100 crore every year, he said.

