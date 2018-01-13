Proposal for Pampana Telangana Bhavan submitted to Karnataka

By | Published: 4:51 pm

Hyderabad: A delegation of Kannada Rastra Telangana Association (KRTA) met Karnataka Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha on Saturday and requested to land allocation for establishing Telangana Bhavan in Bengaluru. The KRTA members have proposed to name the building after popular Telugu and Kannada poet Pampana who hailed from Bodhan area of Telangana State but settled in current Karnataka State.

In a representation, KRTA founder president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said the Bhavan would serve as a centre of cultural, semi-social, entrepreneurial and tourism attracting the entire Telugu community residing in Karnataka. He felt that the Bhavan would also boost tourism, cultural exchange and initiating deliberations on various other fronts between two states for mutual prosperity and interests. It would also provide accommodation for dignitaries, VIPs and tourists.

Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha responded positively to the proposal and assured to pursue the issue with the Karnataka government. She felt that the proposed centre would strengthen relations between both the States of Karnataka and Telangana.

EV Sathish Kumar, Sarath Chandra Bairu and Chakinala Rajender were part of delegation.