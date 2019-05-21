Proposals sought for development of Public Gardens in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Agriculture and Co-operation, Principal Secretary, C Parthasarthi directed the Horticulture officials to submit proposals on the requirement of funds for the maintenance of Public Gardens in the city.

He inspected the central lawn at Public Gardens on Tuesday and inspected the arrangements being made for the celebrations of Telangana Formation Day on June 2. The official lauded the efforts being made by the Horticulture Department officials for the care and maintenance of the lawn and greenery at the Public Gardens.

The Horticulture officials said every day 15, 000 to 20, 000 people visit Public Gardens. The main entrance was renovated and CCTV cameras were installed to keep a tab on hooligans, they said and adding that there was some dearth of funds for the upkeep of the Gardens.

The Principal Secretary appreciated the Formation Day arrangements. Horticulture Director L Venkatram Reddy and others were present.