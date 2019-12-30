Proposals worth Rs 3.5k Cr ready for barrage in Kothagudem: Minister

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Kothagudem: The State government has prepared proposals with cost estimation of Rs 3,500 crore for a barrage across River Godavari at Dummugudem, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Dummugudem barrage would ensure availability of nearly 40 TMC water all through the year. The project would address the irrigation needs of farmers in erstwhile Khammam district, he said.

The minister toured agency villages in Kothagudem district on Monday and launched several development works. He laid foundation for Rs 19.05 crore lift irrigation project that irrigates 2054 acres at Singireddipalli in Pinapaka mandal, besides Rs 3.50 crore CC drain works, Rs 10.45 crore BT (blacktop) road works under taken at many places at Manuguru with DMFT funds.

Ajay Kumar inspected pump house works of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project at BG Kothur village. He directed the officials to speed up the works to complete the project as per schedule as the State government taken the project construction in a prestigious manner.

Later addressing at a public meeting at Pinapaka he said Sitarama Project was the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. After the project was completed it could ensure irrigation to every acre in erstwhile Khammam district.

He informed that in all six pumps were being installed to lift water from Sitarama project. By January 2020 the trial runs of two pumps would be conducted. Since Pinapaka Assembly constituency could not get water from the project five more lift irrigation projects would be planned in the constituency, he said.

At another public meeting in the evening hours at Bhadrachalam Ajay Kumar informed that as soon as the Yadadri Temple’s construction was completed the Chief Minister would focus on the development of historically important Bhadradri Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple.

Erstwhile Khammam has been witnessing tremendous progress in the recent past and it was possible with the support extended by Minister of IT and Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao and funds provided by Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao, Ajay Kumar asserted.

He urged the leaders and public in the district to bring any issue related to development to his notice. The problem of podu lands in Wajedu and Venkatapuram areas was in the notice of Chief Minister and it would soon be resolved, he added.

Zilla Parishad Chairman K Kanakaiah, MP M Kavitha, MLC Balasani Lakshmi Narayana, Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao, District Library Chairman D Rajender and others were present.

