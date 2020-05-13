Proposed AP project illegal, says Telangana

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Taking serious note of the move by Andhra Pradesh government to lift 3 tmc of Krishna water per day from Srisailam reservoir, the Telangana government on Tuesday urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to prevent the neighbouring State from taking up any further action such as calling for tenders.

In a three-page letter to Chairman of KRMB, Rajat Kumar, Principal Secretary of Irrigation and Command Area Development, said the proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme was illegal and in contravention of Section 84 of the AP Reorganisation Act, since such projects can be initiated only with the prior approval of the apex council consisting of Union Minister for Water Resources and Chief Ministers of both the States.

The Telangana government said it was brought to the notice of the Board through a letter on January 29, 2020, that there were reports of proposed new projects in AP without following the statutory mandate of the Reorganisation Act. The Board in turn had dashed off a letter to the AP government on April 2, 2020 asking it to furnish the details of the projects. Till date, the AP government has not responded with details of the project, he said.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department of AP proceeded with proposals of new projects by issuing a GO (203) on May 5, 2020, giving administrative sanction to various components costing Rs 6,829.15 crore, envisaging a new project for installation of a pumping system in Srisailam reservoir to draw 3 tmc water per day located near Sangameswaram to be let into Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC) from Pothireddypadu (PRP) Head Regulator. To utilise the new and additional water drawing system, the AP government also proposes to enhance the conveying capacity of various canals in Pennar basin.

‘AP plans to draw 8 tmc’

Rajat Kumar said the AP government intends to enhance the total drawal capacity up to 8 tmc per day with the help of the proposed new projects. He said that this will adversely impact the interests of the people of Telangana. Srisailam reservoir being a common project, AP cannot plan or initiate any additional diversion of water without informing Telangana.

“Telangana is dependent on water from Srisailam reservoir for drinking needs of Hyderabad city, Mission Bhagiratha schemes in old Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts, besides substantial irrigation requirements in Nagarjuna Sagar Left Bank Canal, AMRSLBC, Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Dindi LI Scheme and power generation under Srisailam Left Bank Power House,” he wrote.

Clandestine diversion of water

Telangana government also said that AP has been taking undue advantage of the absence of Telemetry system at the PRP Head Regulator and diverting water outside the basin without any proper accounting. “Andhra Pradesh has been resorting to clandestine diversion of water through PRP by suppressing facts even before Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal -II, by enhancing the capacity of the PRP Head Regulator to 44,000 cusecs and creating a power channel to divert an additional 5,000 cusecs,” Rajat Kumar said. He added that these actions have been placed on record before KWDT-II and also before the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition. He further informed the Board that the present allocation ratio between the sibling States must be reversed in favour of Telangana for allocation of more than 575 TMC out of 811 TMC in Krishna.

Consider project on humanitarian grounds: Jagan

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday urged the Telangana government to consider its proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project to lift water from Srisailam reservoir on humanitarian grounds.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, addressing officials of Irrigation Department in Amaravati, said the water was meant to provide drinking water to Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

“Because of the humanitarian nature of the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the foundation for Palamuru Rangareddy and Dindi projects were made possible and Kalwakurthy and SLBC took shape. He always wished well for all Telugu people. When we plan to take water to provide drinking water, it is not right to object,” Jaganmohan Reddy said.

He further said that the State wishes to utilise its share of Krishna water under the purview of the KRMB and no State will be able to divert water beyond the permitted quantity without the permission of the Board. The Chief Minister further said that the location to lift the water had been selected because it was suitable for the purpose.

The AP government further argued that the State will only be able to lift water for 10 days in any given year as lifting of 44,000 cusecs of water will be possible only when water level in Srisailam reservoir reaches 881 feet mark. “On the other hand, Telangana take 2 TMC of water every day through Palamuru Rangareddy even when the water level in Srisailam is at 800 feet,” he pointed out.

He said that Telangana has been diverting 90 TMC of water already. Listing out different projects through which Telangana was lifting water from Krishna, the Chief Minister said that Telangna now has a capacity of diverting 200 TMC of Krishna River water.

Niranjan opposes unilateral decision

Mahabubnagar: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy found fault with the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to lift 3 tmc of Krishna water from Srisailam through Pothireddypadu Lift Irrigation Scheme, calling it a unilateral decision which Telangana would vehemently oppose.

Addressing people at Bandravalli village of CC Kunta mandal after inaugurating an agricultural market godown on Tuesday, Niranjan Reddy said that in erstwhile AP, the then government had proposed to lift 55,000 cusecs of Krishna water through 14 river sluices under the Pothireddipadu project, and the present AP government was preparing to divert 80,000 cusecs.

While such a decision has to be taken jointly by the Chief Ministers of the two States, it was unfortunate that the AP government decided to take a unilateral decision, he said, adding that Telangana’s response has been clear.

Pointing out that 75 per cent works of all the lift irrigation projects on Krishna River were completed and works for construction of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) were in progress, he said the State government was providing irrigation to 10 lakh acres across the Palamuru region and was on the path to irrigate 2 lakh more acres through PRLIS soon. He clarified that there were no legal bottlenecks to completing the PRILS.

Will not be mute spectators, says Goud

Mahabubnagar: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud has expressed outrage over the AP government’s plan to illegally divert Krishna waters at a time when Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had reached out to the former to facilitate linking of Godavari water with Krishna at Nagarjuna Sagar.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Goud said that if the neighbouring State makes any such attempt, people of Telangana would not be mute spectators. “Chandrashekhar Rao is upset with the entire issue and has made it clear that all such illegal project works would be brought to a halt,” he said.

He appealed to the people of Telangana to come together to oppose diversion of Krishna river through Pothireddypadu Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Terming the criticism by the opposition parties as unfortunate in this time of crisis, he appealed to all leaders irrespective of political affiliations to oppose any act of injustice to farmers across Palamuru region.

BJP’s double standards exposed: Karne

Hyderabad: Ridiculing the BJP for its double standards, Government Whip Karne Prabhakar dared the BJP national leadership to come up with a clear stand on the AP government’s decision to lift additional 3 tmc water from the Srisailam project. He said while the AP BJP leaders were extending their support to their government’s decision, BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay announced his plans to stage a protest to derive political mileage.

In a statement on Tuesday, Prabhakar said the TRS as well as the State government had a clear-cut policy with regard to the Pothireddypady project and other irrigation projects being taken up on both Krishna and Godavari Rivers in the neighbouring State. He strongly condemned the AP government’s decision to lift water from the Pothireddypady project and supply it to Rayalaseema region without seeking approval from the Apex Committee comprising the Union Water Resources Minister and the Chief Ministers of both the Telugu States.

“Chief Minister K Chandhrashekhar Rao already held discussions with irrigation experts and the elected representatives from south Telangana districts in this regard. The State government will take up the issue with the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal and also the Supreme Court against these illegal actions of the AP government,” he said.

The Government Whip found fault with the protests planned by BJP State leaders on Wednesday. He demanded that the BJP national leadership clarify its stand on the issue as their leaders from Telangana and AP were giving contradictory statements eyeing political mileage in their respective States. “People are not ready to fall for such cheap tricks. BJP State leaders should stop political opportunism and instead, join the State government in its fight against illegal drawing of water from the Pothireddypady project by the AP government,” he advised.

