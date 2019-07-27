Prosecutors from Rachakonda return their rewards to kin of victims

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: During the months of June and July so far, 81 persons have been convicted in about 50 criminal cases in Rachakonda, according to officials. Two of these were sentenced to life imprisonment, the sources said.

To felicitate the police officers, public prosecutors and court duty officers who were instrumental in securing convictions, a reward mela was organised here on Saturday. Interestingly, the prosecutors returned their rewards to Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, requestiing the latter to hand it over to the kin of the victims of murder and dowry death cases in LB Nagar and Maheshwaram.

