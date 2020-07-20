Prospects for Aspirants

By | Published: 12:33 am 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: The aerospace industry, defence and telecommunication sectors have been witnessing huge developments. While technical expertise is a must in these sectors, a sound legal knowledge is becoming a necessity as it needs to support the technology-developments and avoid any disputes.

Catering to the needs of these sectors, the Centre for Aerospace and Defence Laws (CADL), NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, is offering a two-year Master’s programmes including Aviation Law and Air Transport Management, Space and Telecommunication Laws, Defence and Security Laws. The centre is also offering one-year PG Diplomas in Aviation Law and Air Transport Management, GIS and Remote Sensing Laws, and Advanced Maritime Laws. The courses are aimed at understanding the legal intricacies, particularly in aerospace, defence and telecommunication sectors.The Centre has so far trained around 1,000 professional students who were awarded degrees/PG diplomas.

According to details provided by the CADL, most students who opted for the Master’s and PG diploma courses were from various departments and sectors such as Airports Authority of India, Space and Telecommunications, Army, Navy and Air Force Officers, Coast Guard, Civil Aviation, ISRO, Central Armed Police Forces, Airline Industry employees, aeronautical engineering and IT professionals. These courses require a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent degree in any discipline from any recognised university or a three-year degree/diploma in aircraft maintenance engineering. Students appearing for the final-year examination of graduation/engineering are also eligible to apply but their admission will be subject to the submission of passing certificate of the qualifying exam on or before September 30. The students will be admitted to these courses on fulfilment of the eligibility laid down for the respective courses.

“The CADL courses come with many flexibilities like attending classes through online and on-site sessions dealt by well-known subject experts and experienced industry professionals from India and abroad. The courses are offered at affordable fees while providing high-quality study materials. There is a good response from students abroad to pursue CADL courses thus giving the participants international exposure,” NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad registrar and CADL head Prof. V Balakista Reddy said. The online registrations are underway and application forms can be submitted through the website www.cadl.nalsar.ac.in.

