Prosperous villages our goal: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Wanaparthy: “We have read in our school textbooks that it was King Ashoka who had planted trees across India. Time will come when the future generation will learn that Telangana, under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, achieved prosperity in agriculture and green initiatives,” Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said on Friday.

Addressing the people of Buddharam village in Gopalpet mandal on the first day of the 30-day action plan being implemented across the State, he said that the Chief Minister’s goal was to see villages prosper and to see that the people living in rural areas live without any problems.

Talking about the 30-day action plan, he said that the objective of the campaign was to identify the issues and problems being faced by people living in villages and to solve them.

“Government constantly works on issues like drinking water, irrigation, education, healthcare and other aspects. People’s participation is also needed to achieve overall development in villages. That is the goal of the Chief Minister,” he said.

He said that issues like cleanliness and sanitation, fixing loose power-lines in villages, preventing outbreak of viral diseases by employing various means, sapling plantation campaign and other aspects form the core of the 30-day action plan which people need to implement collectively.

He also revealed that Rs 24 lakh was deposited in the gram panchayat account immediately as part of the programme.

“There is no political bias in the State government’s welfare and developmental activities. If there is will power among us, nothing is impossible,” he added.

District Collector Sweta Mohanty, who also participated in the event, said that six saplings needed to be planted in every house, water stagnation issues needed to be fixed, identification of under-nourished children, pregnant women, new mothers and adolescent girls with low blood count by anganwadi and health workers would have to be done during the 30-day action plan.

Niranjan Reddy also inaugurated a public library in Buddharam village.

‘Public role vital for change’

Jogulamba Gadwal: District Collector K Sasanka has urged people in villages to come together to play their part in development of villages.

Addressing the people of Amaravai village in Maldakal mandal at the Gram Sabha programme on the first day of the 30-day action plan on Friday, he said that according to the 2018 amended Panchayat Raj Act, apart from the village sarpanch, even people had a stake in developmental activities in villages.

Especially, during these 30 days, issues like roads, street lights, drinking water, Swachh Bharat and other aspects would have to be identified and brought to the notice of the government, he said.

Increasing greenery, cleanliness and sanitation were the responsibility of the gram panchayats and part of the action plan.

Preparing musters for NREGS workers every day and making prompt payments to them would end apprehensions about NREGS works, he opined.

He also said that committees would have to be formed in villages for sanitation, street lights, greenery and that 15 people had to be made part of the committee.

Completion of construction of toilets, graveyards and dumping yards were also part of the action plan, he stated.

Gram Sabha for litter-free streets

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E Dayakar Rao called upon villagers and ward members to prepare action plans for the development of villages.

The Minister was participating in a Gram Sabha organised as part of the 30-day action plan at Gatlanarsingapur village in the district on Friday.

Dayakar Rao urged the people to maintain cleanliness on the premises of their houses and at public spaces. The Gram Sabha also resolved to levy Rs 200 fine on those who litter the streets, drainage and public spaces. The Minister also called on the people to plant at least six saplings at the frontyard/backyard of houses. “Planting Krishna Tulasi will help chase away mosquitoes,” he added. He also asked the officials of the Gram Panchayat to impose fines on those who go for open defecation in the village.

Reminding the people that noted businessman and native of Gatlanarsingapur ‘Kaveri’ Bhaskar Rao, who donated money for the construction of a school at the village, Dayakar Rao said that he had also promised to donate Rs 2 crore for the development of the village.

MP Banda Prakash wished that the 30-day action plan conceived for the overall development of the villages by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would become a great success by ushering in development in the villages.

Local MLA V Satish Kumar said that the State government had sanctioned Rs 27 crore for the renovation of Sanigaram tank and Rs six crore for the development of Singaraya project. “Works on the Gouravelli project that would irrigate 1.65 lakh acres will be completed in three months,” he added.

Commissioner, PR and RD, M Raghunandan Rao, District Collector PJ Patil and others attended the programme.

