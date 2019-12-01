Protect 4% quota for poor Muslims in Telugu States: Shabbir Ali

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Sunday said the ongoing 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in employment and education in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was the result of a long and hard struggle. He vowed to do what it takes to protect the quota and thanked every individual and organisation who played a role in getting it.

Addressing a condolence meeting in memory of former IAS officer PS Krishnan, who passed away on November 10, Ali recalled the services of the officer towards the cause of Muslim reservation.

He said it was Krishnan’s report which formed the basis for categorisation of socially and economically backward Muslims in a separate category BC-E. It was on his recommendation that the reservation percentage for Muslims was reduced from 5 per cent to 4 per cent to avoid legal complications as the Supreme Court had imposed 50 per cent ceiling on quota.

Ali said the then Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy government had hired the services of Krishnan to prepare a ‘Report on Identification of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes in the Muslim Community of Andhra Pradesh’. He submitted the report in June 2007 and the same report served as the basis for creation of a new category BC-E to include 14 socially and economically backward classes among Muslims which subsequently resulted in 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in jobs and education.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .