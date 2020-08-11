Protect Ambedkar Bhavan land in Karimnagar, govt urged

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Karimnagar: Members of various people’s organisations on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of Collectorate demanding the district administration to protect Ambedkar Bhavan land from grabbers.

They raised slogans against land grabbers and appealed to the State government to protect the land by starting construction works for Ambedkar Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Bahujana Student Federation State president Jakkanapalli Ganesh said 20 guntas of land in survey number 1104/22 was allocated for Ambedkar Bhavan in Bhagathnagar locality in 2000.

Since it is located in prime locality and very near to the collectorate office as well as district headquarters bus stand, some of the political leaders were eyeing the land, he said.

He wanted SC Development Department officials to protect the land by starting the construction work for Ambedkar Bhavan as early as possible. It would be utilised as a study circle as well as community hall.

