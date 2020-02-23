Protect Indian culture, values, says Venkaiah Naidu

By | Published: 9:38 pm 9:55 pm

Warangal Urban: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday stressed on the need to protect Indian culture and traditional values, and called upon people to embrace nationalism.

He also cautioned people against divisive forces and urged the Union and State governments to link employment with local languages to promote the use of respective tongue in various States.

Addressing students after inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebrations of AVV Institutions here, he said: “Though regions and languages are different, there is a need to go ahead with nationalistic ideology that all Indians are one. Conspiracies are being hatched to damage the oneness of democratic India. Divisive forces are trying to provoke antagonism. We should be careful in situations like this,” he said and cautioned the pubic to keep away from divisive forces.

Stating that India was great because of its wonderful spiritual knowledge, he also underscored the need for detailed research on ‘Vedas’, ‘Purnas’ and ‘Itihasas’. “We need to pass on our great spiritual knowledge to the coming generations,” he said.

He asked the students to keep abreast with latest technology so as to excel in their careers in the era of globalisation. The Vice President appreciated late Chanda Kanthaiah for establishing institutions in Telugu medium during Nizam rule.

Stressing the need for teaching in Telugu medium at primary and secondary level, he said teaching in mother tongue would help children learn the subject easily. He emphasised the need to promote use of Indian languages in administration also. This would not only bring the administration closer to the people but would also help in preservation of our rich linguistic heritage, he said.

Quoting Sardar Patel, Naidu said unless a child understands the language of instruction properly, he would not be able to understand the subject being taught. He also said that no technology would be able to replace the role of teacher. He said Warangal was known for poets, writers and language experts to name a few Kaloji Narayana Rao and PV Narasimha Rao. “Warangal has a great history and legacy,” he added.

Expressing his concern over the fast depleting water resources, Naidu stressed the need for protecting lakes and traditional water bodies. “Earlier every village used to have different water bodies for different purposes, but we neglected these traditional water conservation methods,” he said. Naidu also appreciated the work being done by the Telangana government to provide water for irrigation to farmers.

Naidu released a souvenir and also laid foundation stone for the construction of the platinum jubilee block. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Home Minister Mahamood Ali, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, MPs V Lakshmikantha Rao, Dayakar, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MLA N Narender, AVV secretary cum correspondent Dr Chanda Vijay Kumar and others participated in the programme.

