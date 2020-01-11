Protect rights of civilians: SHRC chairman Justice Chandraiah

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Mancherial: State Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice Chandraiah said both defence and legal departments must ensure that peaceful atmosphere prevails, which is part of primary rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The SHRC chairman held a meeting with Joint Collector Y Surender Rao and DCP D Uday Kumar over human rights on Saturday.

Chandraiah asked authorities to strive hard for amicably solving problems arising between individuals. He urged voluntary organisations to create awareness on human rights. The rights of civilians are protected when government works within the framework of the Constitution, he said.

Stating that literacy plays an important role in the protection of human rights, he said the initiative each one-teach ten would help the public in achieving literacy. He requested authorities to create awareness on the programme among students and involve them in this scheme.

He also clarified doubts of the officials on human rights. Domestic violence cases were on the rise due to marital disputes and Sakhi centres were created for protecting the rights of women, he said. He told the police to prepare a report on the actions taken for resolving conflicts and for reducing crimes under the limits of a police station.

District Revenue Officer Rajeshwar, Mancherial Revenue Officer Srinivas and other officials were present.

