Protect service of 34 Kakatiya University teachers: AKUT

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Warangal Urban: The Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (AKUT) has urged the State government to protect the services of all the 34 teachers recruited during 2010 and 2013.

The general body meeting of the AKUT was held on Wednesday under Dr R Mallikarjun Reddy at the Senate Hall of the Kakatiya University (KU).

The previous General Secretary Dr. Musthafa, submitted the General Secretary report to the General body. The previous AKUT has given charge to the unanimously elected new AKUT body.

Dr. R Mallikarjuna Reddy president AKUT said the support of all the professors is the key factor in solving the major issues of professors and also the success of AKUT. He further said that the new AKUT will definitely come upto the expectations of all the professors who had unanimously elected the AKUT body for the first time in the history of Kakatiya University. The AKUT General Body has unanimously resolved the following in the meeting.

The career advancement scheme (CAS) promotions to the professors should be taken up immediately after the new Vice Chancellor assumes the office. The State government must enhance the block grant to Rs.100 crore to the university and the recruitment process to the vacant teaching posts should be taken up immediately.

The office bearers Dr. C J Srilatha -Vice President, Dr. T Shasthree-General Secretary, Dr. K Bikshalu – Joint Secretary and Dr. B Deepa Jyothi and the executive members Dr.T.Savitha Jyostna, Dr.P.Venkateshwarlu, Dr.A.Aillaiah, A Raju, Dr. Shayeeda, Dr. M Srinivas, Mahender were present at the General body meeting besides senior professors.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .