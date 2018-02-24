Protect your home from burglaries

By | Published: 12:20 am 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: The recent burglary that took place at the house of actor-politician Roja at Raidurgam a week ago has brought to fore as to how thieves target locked houses with ease and decamp with valuables.

Investigators probing the case are yet to trace the persons behind the theft in which gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 2.50 lakh were stolen. However, the police officials advise house owners to be more cautious and take some basic precautions that could deter burglars, before going on vacation.

Once summer sets in, most families plan a vacation with their children after completion of annual exams and it is always advisable for house owners to be careful while leaving the house after locking it. For several burglars notorious for stealing valuables from houses after breaking open the main door locks are on the prowl looking for right premises to target.

Take, for instance, the fifty-eight-year-old Mantri Shankar who crossed the double century mark in committing burglaries from 1979 when he was arrested for the first time. Since then, he continued to commit offences unabated and arrested several times. A few days ago, he was again caught by the city police for his alleged involvement in 11 cases in Hyderabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates.

Like Shankar, there are several burglars who are expert in stealing valuables from locked houses and police officials are asking house owners to give prior information at the police station concerned before going on vacation or pilgrimage.

Most burglar gangs scout locked houses by travelling either in an auto rickshaw or stolen motorcycle during daytime and commit theft at night. Though there was a decline in a number of burglaries in the city last year, the worrisome aspect is that some inter-State gangs especially ‘Chaddi Gang’ whose members move in the night wearing the only innerwear, were committing thefts and keeping the police on tenterhooks.

Once the destination for a vacation is finalised and tickets booked, do start taking measures to keep your home safe in your absence. The first step would be to inform and alert neighbours about your vacation plan and a request to keep an eye. Do not leave behind valuables such as jewellery or cash at home. Best way to keep them secure is to put them in a locker if you have one or deposit at relative’s home.

Days before leaving, local police should be informed about your absence from the home and this will help them maintain a vigil. Though burglar alarms are not very common in our country, these days, surveillance cameras have become easily available and installing a set will be of help.

Federation of Associations of Colonies and Apartments (FACA) General Secretary V Kamesh Babu said the station house officers of the police station should regularly change the localities assigned to beat constables for effective patrolling. “Most residential welfare associations are coming forward to install surveillance cameras in their areas with the assistance of the police,” he added.