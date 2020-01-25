Protect your property with automatic gates

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: In every home and commercial establishment, comfort and safety are considered to be among the most important aspects while purchasing any appliance or renovating the building. Accordingly, owners look at various options in upgrading their building with modern solutions.

Going with automatic gates could be an ideal choice if they are planning to automate the building. This option is available in different budgets with various designs, styles and material matching your taste and budget. There are different kinds of automatic gates such as remote, sliding, swing and boom and you can choose the best one depending on the property.

There are various companies in Hyderabad that offer automatic gates, doors and shutters including Gatemaan and Haritha Technologies where they offer sensors, remote controllers, and other tools to operate gates. There are a wide range of choices from basic automatic gates to the most sophisticated ones.

According to Gatemaan, they offer sliding gates, telescopic gates, cantilever gates, retractable gates, swing gates and boom barriers and doors such as high speed, hangar, self-repairing, rolling doors, fire rated, commercial and garage doors. Among them, sliding gates are widely used as it is an economical option and mostly available in single side or a double side. These sliding gates can be operated manually in case of power failure while they can be interlocked with boom barrier as an additional safety.

“In automatic gates, we use German motors, which ensures good mechanism and durability. We provide 24×7 customer services, protection against material fraud, two years of free annual maintenance contract,” said an employee of Gatemaan.

Coming to swing gates, they have one or two doors that swing open on hinges attached to poles. These are available in different styles and materials and come up with various options for operating them. However, they need some space for opening and closing on either side for the gate.

According to service providers, the price of automatic gates depends on size, design and material and all it depends on customers’ choice. “The automatic gates can be highly useful in homes and apartments, where in house owner need go to the gate to close it and he can operate it at his fingertips, said a provider.

